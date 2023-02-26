Reading 'very, very lucky' not to be reduced to 10 men against Blackpool according to EFL pundit
ITV pundit Dean Ashton felt Reading were lucky not to have a man sent off during their 3-1 win against Blackpool on Saturday.
Amadou Mbengue was only shown a yellow card by referee John Brooks after catching Jordan Thorniley above the ball and high up the leg.
Thorniley received medical treatment after being left on a heap on the ground but was fortunately able to continue.
Speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights show, Ashton felt Mbengue could easily have been sent off for the cynical challenge.
“We have to bring this to people's attention,” the former Norwich City and West Ham striker said.
"I thought this was a terrible challenge from Mbengue.
"I just think that is the type of challenge that does break players' legs because you just leave your studs there, knowing they're going to clear the ball.
"So he was very, very lucky to get away with that.”
The incident could easily have been a game-changing moment in the game, with Reading leading 1-0 at the time courtesy of Tom Ince’s early deflected strike.
But Paul Ince’s men would go on to record a relatively comfortable 3-1 win thanks to an Andy Carroll penalty and a second from Ince.
Sonny Carey, meanwhile, smashed home a late consolation for the Seasiders in stoppage-time.
Mick McCarthy’s side remain four points adrift of safety in 23rd place, with league leaders Burnley up next.
Reading’s win saw them move up to 14th place after recording their 10th home victory of the campaign.