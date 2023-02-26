Reading 'very, very lucky' not to be reduced to 10 men against Blackpool according to EFL pundit

Amadou Mbengue was only shown a yellow card by referee John Brooks after catching Jordan Thorniley above the ball and high up the leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorniley received medical treatment after being left on a heap on the ground but was fortunately able to continue.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights show, Ashton felt Mbengue could easily have been sent off for the cynical challenge.

“We have to bring this to people's attention,” the former Norwich City and West Ham striker said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought this was a terrible challenge from Mbengue.

"I just think that is the type of challenge that does break players' legs because you just leave your studs there, knowing they're going to clear the ball.

Jordan Thorniley required medical treatment after the challenge but was able to continue

"So he was very, very lucky to get away with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident could easily have been a game-changing moment in the game, with Reading leading 1-0 at the time courtesy of Tom Ince’s early deflected strike.

But Paul Ince’s men would go on to record a relatively comfortable 3-1 win thanks to an Andy Carroll penalty and a second from Ince.

Sonny Carey, meanwhile, smashed home a late consolation for the Seasiders in stoppage-time.

Mick McCarthy’s side remain four points adrift of safety in 23rd place, with league leaders Burnley up next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad