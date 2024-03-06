Brian Rose

The ‘Lion’ will feature on the undercard of the meeting between former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson and ex-WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs in Qatar on June 1, with his opponent yet to be announced.

Despite his last fight being back in 2021, which ended in a defeat to Denis Radovan in an IBF European middleweight bout in Germany, the 39-year-old states he couldn’t turn down the offer presented to him to make a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining the reasons behind why he has made the decision to come out of retirement, Rose admitted: "If I’m totally honest- money. I’ve been offered more than I’ve ever been paid. It’s a massive opportunity at the same time, not many people can say they’ve fought on an undercard of Rampage Jackson and Shannon Briggs.

“I would never have gone back to fight on a normal show or for little money again. This is definitely my last chapter, it’s only because it’s the first show in Qatar, it’s just a huge event and a great opportunity for me.

"I’ve probably achieved the most by far from anyone from Blackpool. I’ve essentially won every English, I won the British outright, and then I went out to New York for a world title. In terms of achievements, I’ve done it all, but this is another one for my bucket list.

“Two months ago I didn’t think I’d be lacing a pair of gloves again, but not many people from this town can say they’ve fought on this undercard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of Boxers wouldn’t get this opportunity, it’s down to the fact I know Rampage Jackson, and my trainer trains him. So I’m grateful to him and the promoter. There’s many others who are in a better position than me.

"Of course no money in the world is more important than your health, especially when you’ve got children- the reason I retired was because I wanted to stay healthy for them. I left the sport with my wits about me, and not everyone can say that.

"I have thought about that, but my last fight a couple of years ago was against an undefeated German for an IBF European, so I don’t think I’ll be against any of that calibre.

"It’s not about the belt or achieving anymore, it’s about securing a future for my family. They mean everything to me, so if I can make their lives easier then that’s what I’ll do. I know every fight is a risk, but I’ve weighed it up and it’s a no-brainer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After fighting 90 times as an amateur, Rose turned pro in 2005- winning 32 times out of 40 and capturing a number of belts along the way. As a Seasiders fan, he’s always been very open about his desire to appear at Bloomfield Road, and still hasn’t given up on the idea.

"When I was at the height of my career, Blackpool were in the Premier League, so it was perfect timing for me- they presented me on the pitch and that’s how we sold tickets to help sell out the Winter Garden,” he added.

“My plan was always to fight at Bloomfield Road and it never worked out. We’d spoken about having my last fight there.

"I know I said I wouldn’t fight in another normal show, but boxing at Blackpool football club, a place where I’ve been brought up, wouldn’t be a normal one. It’d be as big as Qatar; if not bigger. I'd do it for free and the fact that it hasn’t been done before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time away from fighting Rose has still remained involved in the sport, setting up a boxing gym for young people in Blackpool.

"I help to get kids off the streets and get them into a safer environment,” he stated.

"I go into schools and deliver sessions there as well, so I’ve kept myself busy but it’s not the same buzz and I’ve struggled mentally leaving boxing, so this has given me another lease of life. I’m living the life again that gave me the lift I’ve got.