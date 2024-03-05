Neil Critchley lists three things Jordan Rhodes' return means for Blackpool following cameo against Shrewsbury
The striker, who has scored 15 times in League One this season while on loan from Huddersfield Town, missed over a month of action after picking up a rib problem following a collision in a draw with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road at the end of January.
Seasiders boss Neil Critchley was delighted to welcome Rhodes back to action, and is excited by the attacking options available to him following a number of injuries in that area throughout the campaign.
"It was a real bonus,” he said.
"He did a bit of training on Thursday, and declared himself fit on Friday, so as soon as that happens you want to get him in as soon as possible. It gives the players a lift and it gives the supporters a lift, and maybe it puts a little bit of fear into the opposition. You bring Jordan on and he’s got experience- he can see the game out for you, he knows where to be and what to do.
"We’ve got competition for places, but it’s a nice problem to have. Throughout the season Bees (Jake Beesley) has been out for a lengthy amount of time, Kyle Joseph was out at the start, Shayne (Lavery) and Kylian (Kouassi) have had hamstring injuries, and Rhodesy (Jordan Rhodes) has been out for the last few weeks. We’ve struggled for consistency at the top end of the pitch. We’ve scored goals at home but haven’t had a settled forward line or have been able to change- which makes a difference.”