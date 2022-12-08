Blackpool’s Championship rivals are on the lookout for a new number one after Michael Beale left to join Rangers.

According to Football League World, the Loftus Road outfit could make a definitive decision “within the next 24 hours”, with Critchley the current clear favourite to take over.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins was initially believed to be QPR’s number one target but it’s been reported they weren’t willing to pay the compensation to prise him away from their Championship rivals.

As for Critchley, he’s been out of work since being sacked alongside Steven Gerrard by Aston Villa in October.

That came just five months after his surprise decision to leave his job as Blackpool’s head coach to become a number two at Villa Park.

During his time in charge at Blackpool, the 44-year-old led the Seasiders to promotion via the League One play-offs during his first full season in charge.

Could Neil Critchley be back at Bloomfield Road in March?

The former Liverpool academy coach then oversaw an impressive first season back in the Championship, as Pool finished in 16th on 60 points.

But it’s understood Critchley felt the opportunity to work alongside Gerrard and with Premier League players was too good to turn down.

Should Critchley take the QPR vacancy, he will make his return to Bloomfield Road on March 14 next year.

