'Psychic powers' of Blackpool attackers Nathan Delfouneso and Sullay Kaikai

Nathan Delfouneso believes his “telepathic” understanding with Blackpool team-mate Sullay Kaikai is only growing stronger.

The duo, who hit it off as soon as the campaign started, have continued to wreak havoc on opposition defences in League One.

Both have spent extended spells on the sidelines with injuries but have since rediscovered that attacking flair.

Delfouneso said: “We enjoy playing together a lot. No doubt we’re getting stronger.

“Unfortunately we had that spell when I was injured for a while and then he got injured for a little bit.

“But we’re back now. We’re fit, strong, confident and feeling good. We’re getting that combination going again.

“We just seem to be on a telepathic wavelength, where things come naturally, and hopefully we can keep producing for the team.”

The form of Delfouneso and Kaikai has made Pool a much more potent attacking threat this season.

With the assists of Liam Feeney and the goals of Armand Gnanduillet, the Seasiders appear better-placed this year to launch a genuine promotion challenge.

Delfouneso added: “Sullay’s type of football is definitely my style.

“We just seem to find each other, and we bed in well with the rest of the attacking players when you add in Armand and Feens. Hopefully we keep bringing success to the team.”

Two of Delfouneso’s five goals this season came in the FA Cup second-round win against Maidstone United.

But the 28-year-old still isn’t happy with his goal haul. “I always want more. I want as many as possible,” the forward said. “The more I can get, the more it means I’m contributing to the team.

“It’s been very good for the team this season and good for me as an individual. I go into every game feeling good and feeling confident. It’s just down to me to produce the goods.”

Simon Grayson’s men head to Sunderland on Saturday, looking to build on their run of six wins in eight games.

Their only defeat in that time was to Scunthorpe in the EFL Trophy and Delfouneso said: “We’re disappointed with the Scunthorpe game in terms of the performance, the result and not going through. We know we have to be better than that.

“But it’s been good to bounce back and hopefully the confidence is in a good place. We’re in a good shape and good spirits, and we’re ready to go.”