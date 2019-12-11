Liam Feeney: My Christmas wish for in-form Blackpool

Blackpool will be handily placed to launch a promotion push for the Championship in 2020 if they can continue their impressive recent form during the busy festive period.

That’s according to Liam Feeney, who has played a starring role in a Pool side that has won six of its last eight games.

The 33-year-old scored his first goal for the club on his 66th appearance in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town, which saw the Seasiders climb to fourth in League One.

Simon Grayson’s side are now preparing for a hectic run of six games in three weeks.

And Feeney, whose team haven’t lost in the league since October, says that maintaining their current form will set Pool up perfectly for the New Year.

“If you look at the last few league games, we’ve had some tough games on paper but we’ve been doing well,” Feeney said.

“We’ve got a busy period coming up and the amount of games will take its toll.

“But it’s the same for everyone and we’ve got the squad to handle it, so everyone will be needed.

“Hopefully we can kick on with this momentum because if we can come out the other side of Christmas with this unbeaten run still intact, who knows where we’re going to be?”

Feeney, who also added an assist on Saturday by crossing for Armand Gnanduillet to head home Pool’s third, has been a revelation for the Seasiders this season.

But he returned to the wing for Saturday’s Fylde coast clash against Fleetwood as Grayson opted to change his formation.

Feeney added: “I prefer that role (on the wing), but I wouldn’t say I’m more comfortable in it as I feel I’ve performed pretty well in the other role as well.

“It’s a role I’m more used to playing – further up the pitch with someone behind me.

“I enjoy it a bit more as I don’t have as much defensive responsibility, so having someone like Ollie Turton behind me is great.

“He’s like a marine as he covers so much ground and helps me out.

“I do prefer playing as a wide man as opposed to a wing-back but whatever shape the gaffer wants to go with I’m happy to play.

“If I can help the team, as I did against Fleetwood, I’m happy to do it wherever that might be.”