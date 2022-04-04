Preston North End defender to miss derby against Blackpool through suspension

The Scotsman was sent-off during Preston’s 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Saturday.

The dismissal came after just 32 minutes for bringing down Tom Lawrence who was clear on goal.

It was a straight red card for denying an opponent a goalscoring opportunity which carries a one-game ban.

However, with it being his second dismissal of the season there is an extra game’s suspension.

Lindsay was sent-off at Coventry City on February 26 for two bookings.

The centre-half will miss the games against Blackpool on Tuesday night and Saturday’s clash with Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale.

Lindsay leaves the pitch after his red card at Pride Park on Saturday

It was a 10 vs 10 game when the Rams scored their 80th minute winner through substitute Ravel Morrison.

North End manager Ryan Lowe said: “Liam got caught on the wrong side. In the rule back it says that is a red card, so I’m not going to argue.

"He needs to not get done on that side and be in a position where he had to do something stupid.

"I thought the lads equipped themselves well after the sending-off, we look solid and resolute.

"Then their lad got sent-off and I thought we would then be in the ascendancy and it would flatten them a bit.

“But the reverse happened, it went the other way and Derby got into the ascendancy and found a way to win it.”

Since beating Bournemouth in March, Preston have gone three games without a win – losing their last two.