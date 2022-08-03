Premier League referee Anthony Taylor to address next generation of officials at Bloomfield Road

World Cup-bound football referee Anthony Taylor will be gracing Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium – to speak to the next generation of whistlers.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 12:18 pm

Blackpool Referees’ Association has invited Taylor to speak to members at its first meeting of the season on Monday, August 8 at 7pm.

He will present to the group before taking part in a question and answer session.

Taylor, from Cheshire, is one of two English referees set to officiate in Qatar alongside Michael Oliver.

Free memberships are being offered for new members.

For more information, email [email protected] or on Twitter @BlackpoolRefs or Instagram @blackpoolreferees.

In other news, Blackpool’s Natalie Aspinall is due to officiate her first Premier League game this weekend, with the 40-year-old on VAR duty for Tottenham’s home game against Southampton on Saturday.

Taylor is set to officiate at the World Cup later this year

Aspinall, who is from Morton, will become only the third woman to officiate in the top flight, more than 10 years after Sian Massey-Ellis last made the grade.

