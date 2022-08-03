Premier League referee Anthony Taylor to address next generation of officials at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool Referees’ Association has invited Taylor to speak to members at its first meeting of the season on Monday, August 8 at 7pm.

He will present to the group before taking part in a question and answer session.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor, from Cheshire, is one of two English referees set to officiate in Qatar alongside Michael Oliver.

Free memberships are being offered for new members.

For more information, email [email protected] or on Twitter @BlackpoolRefs or Instagram @blackpoolreferees.

In other news, Blackpool’s Natalie Aspinall is due to officiate her first Premier League game this weekend, with the 40-year-old on VAR duty for Tottenham’s home game against Southampton on Saturday.

Taylor is set to officiate at the World Cup later this year