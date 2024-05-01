Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The former Celtic youngster arrived at Bloomfield Road from Brest back in August and enjoyed a fruitful spell in Tangerine, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions. His performances saw him named supporters’ player of the year, junior Seasiders player of the year, and players’ player of the year at the Fylde Coast club’s end of year awards.

Over the last few months, the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, with League One champions Portsmouth also said to be interested.

The News understands John Mousinho is an admirer of Dembele, who is contracted to Brest until 2026, and sees him as someone that could bolster their attacking options in order to spearhead their return to the Championship.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley believes the attacker can reach the very top in football, stating: "He quite rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season. He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists. For his first full season in senior football, I think he’s a really exciting player for the future.