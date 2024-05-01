Portsmouth join Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham in monitoring key loanee for Blackpool
The former Celtic youngster arrived at Bloomfield Road from Brest back in August and enjoyed a fruitful spell in Tangerine, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions. His performances saw him named supporters’ player of the year, junior Seasiders player of the year, and players’ player of the year at the Fylde Coast club’s end of year awards.
Over the last few months, the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, with League One champions Portsmouth also said to be interested.
The News understands John Mousinho is an admirer of Dembele, who is contracted to Brest until 2026, and sees him as someone that could bolster their attacking options in order to spearhead their return to the Championship.
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley believes the attacker can reach the very top in football, stating: "He quite rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season. He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists. For his first full season in senior football, I think he’s a really exciting player for the future.
"I think he can go to the top. Of course we would love to keep him but sometimes you’re a victim of your own success in terms of developing these players for other clubs- that’s the loan market."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.