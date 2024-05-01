Blackpool key man nominated for League One accolade alongside Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Reading figures
The former Manchester City youngster proved to be a key figure for the Seasiders, making a number of big saves in the club’s late push for the play-offs.
His four clean sheets against Wycombe Wanderers, Cambridge United, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United took his season total up to 18. He was also the hero in the 3-2 victory over Barnsley, with a superb double save in the latter stages proving to be the difference.
While Blackpool fell short of the top six, Grimshaw can look back proudly on the role he played in taking things to the final of the season.
The 26-year-old is up against Bolton Wanderers’ Aaron Collins, Oxford United’s Mark Harris and Reading’s Lewis Wing for the monthly accolade.
Meanwhile, Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers), Des Buckingham (Oxford United), John Mousinho (Portsmouth) and Paul Warne (Derby County) are both up for the manager of the month award.
