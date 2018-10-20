Player ratings: Marks out of 10 after Blackpool's win against AFC Wimbledon

Blackpool earned their fourth victory of the season with a 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 2-0 AFC Wimbledon



Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 7

Made two or three vital stops to help Blackpool earn another clean sheet. Otherwise most saves were fairly routine.

Ollie Turton - 8

Fortunate not to get booked early on but delivered a number of crunching challenges. As solid as a rock at the back.

Donervon Daniels - 8

Won the vast majority of his aerial duels against a side that look to get the ball in the box at the first opportunity.

Curtis Tilt - 8

Dominant at the back and opened the scoring early on with an opportunist effort on the line, his third of the campaign.

Marc Bola - 8

Made a superb last-ditch block to deny the Dons an equaliser before making sure of the win with a sweet strike.

Jay Spearing - 8

Calmness on the ball allowed him to dictate the game from midfield. Went close to scoring with a rasping drive.

Callum Guy - 7

A little quiet but helped Blackpool keep possession and get higher up the pitch. Regular games will do him good.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Perhaps a little jaded but that’s to be expected after being away on international duty. Still had an influence on the game.

Harry Pritchard - 7

Unlucky not to score early on as he headed against the crossbar before Tilt’s opener. Needs to be starting regularly.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

A constant threat down the wings and beat his man on a number of occasions. Final ball was good.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Held the ball up well and helped defensively, winning a number of headers. Should have added a third late on.

Subs used

Liam Feeney - 6

For Pritchard, 65

Set up Armand Gnanduillet in injury time as Blackpool looked for a third, but the forward fluffed his lines.

Michael Nottingham - x

For Thompson, 84

Added more height to Blackpool’s line-up as Blackpool held on to the one-goal lead, but the second soon followed.

Ben Heneghan - 6

For Delfouneso, 89

Helped sure up the defence in stoppage time as Blackpool held on for yet another clean sheet.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Ryan McLaughlin, John O’Sullivan, Mark Cullen

AFC Wimbledon: McDonnell, Purrington (Pinnock), Oshilaja (Trotter), Nightingale, Wagstaff, Hartigan, Appiah (Pigott), Jervis, Soares, McDonald, Hanson

Subs not used: King, Watson, Thomas, Trotter, Egan

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 3,246 (325 Wimbledon)

Next match: Scunthorpe United (home, Tuesday, October 23, 7.45pm, SkyBet League One)