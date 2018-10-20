Player ratings: Marks out of 10 after Blackpool's win against AFC Wimbledon

Blackpool earned their fourth victory of the season with a 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.
MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 2-0 AFC Wimbledon
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 7
Made two or three vital stops to help Blackpool earn another clean sheet. Otherwise most saves were fairly routine.
Ollie Turton - 8
Fortunate not to get booked early on but delivered a number of crunching challenges. As solid as a rock at the back.
Donervon Daniels - 8
Won the vast majority of his aerial duels against a side that look to get the ball in the box at the first opportunity.
Curtis Tilt - 8
Dominant at the back and opened the scoring early on with an opportunist effort on the line, his third of the campaign.
Marc Bola - 8
Made a superb last-ditch block to deny the Dons an equaliser before making sure of the win with a sweet strike.
Jay Spearing - 8
Calmness on the ball allowed him to dictate the game from midfield. Went close to scoring with a rasping drive.
Callum Guy - 7
A little quiet but helped Blackpool keep possession and get higher up the pitch. Regular games will do him good.
Jordan Thompson - 7
Perhaps a little jaded but that’s to be expected after being away on international duty. Still had an influence on the game.
Harry Pritchard - 7
Unlucky not to score early on as he headed against the crossbar before Tilt’s opener. Needs to be starting regularly.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
A constant threat down the wings and beat his man on a number of occasions. Final ball was good.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Held the ball up well and helped defensively, winning a number of headers. Should have added a third late on.
Subs used
Liam Feeney - 6
For Pritchard, 65
Set up Armand Gnanduillet in injury time as Blackpool looked for a third, but the forward fluffed his lines.
Michael Nottingham - x
For Thompson, 84
Added more height to Blackpool’s line-up as Blackpool held on to the one-goal lead, but the second soon followed.
Ben Heneghan - 6
For Delfouneso, 89
Helped sure up the defence in stoppage time as Blackpool held on for yet another clean sheet.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Ryan McLaughlin, John O’Sullivan, Mark Cullen
AFC Wimbledon: McDonnell, Purrington (Pinnock), Oshilaja (Trotter), Nightingale, Wagstaff, Hartigan, Appiah (Pigott), Jervis, Soares, McDonald, Hanson
Subs not used: King, Watson, Thomas, Trotter, Egan
Referee: Anthony Backhouse
Attendance: 3,246 (325 Wimbledon)
Next match: Scunthorpe United (home, Tuesday, October 23, 7.45pm, SkyBet League One)