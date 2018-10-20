MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 2-0 AFC Wimbledon

Marc Bola scored his first goal for the club as Blackpool earned their fourth win of the season with a hard-earned victory against AFC Wimbledon.

The left back struck eight minutes from time to seal the three points for the Seasiders, who had taken the lead after just eight minutes through Curtis Tilt.

Despite the comfortable-looking nature of the scoreline, Blackpool had to battle for the win that takes their unbeaten league run to 10 games.

Terry McPhillips’ men had to survive an aerial bombardment from the Dons, who did come close with a number of headers, but a superb rearguard display from Blackpool’s back four saw them claim their seventh clean sheet of the season.

McPhillips opted to make two changes from the last league game, bringing Donervon Daniels and Harry Pritchard back into the fold.

Out went Ben Heneghan and Liam Feeney, while new signing Steve Davies wasn’t included in the squad.

The Seasiders made the perfect start to the game, taking the lead inside eight minutes.

McPhillips’ men almost edged ahead a minute previously when Harry Pritchard headed against the crossbar after being set up by Nathan Delfouneso, who had done superbly to beat his man for pace down the left.

But the subsequent corner saw Jay Spearing deliver a deep cross which appeared to fly over the keeper and go straight in, but the goal was awarded to Curtis Tilt who must have got a final touch on the line.

It was the defender’s third goal of the season and his second in as many games.

A lull in proceedings followed, with the subdued atmosphere off the pitch transforming onto the pitch.

The only other goalmouth action to speak of in the opening half an hour was a curled, teasing cross from Pritchard that just eluded Delfouneso and went out for a goal kick, and a volley on the turn from the same midfielder that flew over.

It wasn’t long until the Dons forced their first effort on goal though, and it was a good one as Jake Jervis rifled a shot just wide of the Blackpool goal from outside the area.

The away side again went close five minutes before the interval as Kwesi Appiah sent a rasping volley flying towards goal, but Howard got a strong hand to it to tip it over the bar.

Howard was again called into action in first half injury time as he got across goal to make a comfortable save from Jervis’ 30-yard free kick.

Jervis again went close in the opening 40 seconds of the second period as he headed wide after getting on the end of a left-wing cross, before Appiah also tested Howard with a downward header.

Marc Bola, who was already enjoying a fine afternoon, recovered to make a vital tackle to deny Jervis as he bore down on goal.

The Dons continued to press for a goal and had a good chance to bag one as a cross reached Scott Wagstaff in space at the back post, but he volleyed wastefully wide.

Wimbledon continued to pump plenty of long balls into the Blackpool box, one of which reached James Hanson who flicked a header onto the arm of Donervon Daniels. The visitors appealed for a penalty but the referee ruled it wasn’t deliberate, much to the frustration of the away supporters sat behind the goal.

The Seasiders remained a threat on the break and Jay Spearing almost added a second with eight minutes to go, as he shot just over the bar.

But the game was put to bed on 84 minutes as Marc Bola netted his first goal for the club.

It seemed effortlessly simple, too, as he took advantage of the space in front of him to send a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

It could have got even better for Blackpool, as Armand Gnanduillet wasted a priceless chance to make it three in stoppage time.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Daniels, Tilt, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Thompson (Nottingham), Pritchard (Feeney), Delfouneso (Heneghan), Gnanduillet

Subs not used: Boney, McLaughlin, O'Sullivan, Cullen

AFC Wimbledon: McDonnell, Purrington (Pinnock), Oshilaja (Trotter), Nightingale, Wagstaff, Hartigan, Appiah (Pigott), Jervis, Soares, McDonald, Hanson

Subs not used: King, Watson, Thomas, Egan

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 3,246 (325 Wimbledon)