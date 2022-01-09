Player ratings: Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool

Here's how we rated the players...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 6
Had little to do in the game as a whole. Could not do much to prevent either of the two goals.
2. Dujon Sterling - 5
Did okay in the first 45 but not so much in the second half. Much of Hartlepool’s joy came down his side.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6
Did not have much to contend with early on but repelled what he could in the second half as Blackpool fell off.
4. Richard Keogh - 6
Like Ekpiteta, was not troubled much until the second half as Hartlepool began to pile on the pressure.