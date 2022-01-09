The Blackpool players celebrate Keshi Anderson's goal.

Player ratings: Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool

Blackpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by Hartlepool United on Saturday, despite taking the lead they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

By Tom Sandells
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 4:13 pm

Here's how we rated the players...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 6

Had little to do in the game as a whole. Could not do much to prevent either of the two goals.

2. Dujon Sterling - 5

Did okay in the first 45 but not so much in the second half. Much of Hartlepool’s joy came down his side.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6

Did not have much to contend with early on but repelled what he could in the second half as Blackpool fell off.

4. Richard Keogh - 6

Like Ekpiteta, was not troubled much until the second half as Hartlepool began to pile on the pressure.

