Play about football, racism and national identity to be performed at Bloomfield Road

Written by Hannah Kumari, ENG-ER-LAND is a one-woman show inspired by the reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests.

As part of its UK tour, the Seasiders are one of just three football clubs hosting the event which has been organised in conjunction with Blackpool Supporters’ Trust and Fans for Diversity.

It will be held in the Matthews Suite at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, July 9.

The play, which has been launched to coincide with the women’s UEFA Euro 2022 tournament in England, will also be shown at the grounds of AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley.

“Inspired by Hannah’s experiences of going to football matches as a mixed -race teenager in the 90s, ENG-ER-LAND blends storytelling, dance and music with 90s nostalgia and tackle’s themes of racism, identity politics, lad culture and working-class masculinity,” organisers said.

“Hannah wrote ENG-ER-LAND in June 2020 in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests after seeing supposed football fans acting in a very aggressive and anti-social way.

Hannah will perform her one-woman play at Bloomfield Road next month

“She felt sad and angry that we are still in this position and compelled to reflect on her own experiences at football matches as a mixed-raced teenager growing up in the 90s, and now as a woman.

“The play is also an exploration of Hannah’s mixed-race identity and the idea of Englishness – what does it mean to be English and who gets to define that? She wanted to write a play that was fun and uplifting, whilst also confronting big issues.”

Doors for the event open from 6.30pm with the performance due to begin at 7.30pm. It will be followed by a Q&A with Hannah while a buffet will be served at 9pm.

Tickets are priced at £10, including the buffet. Bar facilities are available but it is card payment only.

Hannah, a Coventry City fan, is a performer, writer and producer originally from Warwickshire and now based in Somerset.

She’s previously been featured on BBC Sportshour, Channel 5 News, BBC Newsnight and BBC Squad Goals.