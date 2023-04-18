Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against West Brom with question marks over key men
If Blackpool can find a way past play-off chasing West Brom this evening the great escape could well and truly be on.
Stephen Dobbie’s side go in hunt of a second straight win after keeping alive their faint survival chances with a 1-0 victory against Wigan at the weekend.
James Husband suffered a nasty head injury during that game which has ruled him out against the Baggies, while there are question marks over the fitness of Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders will line up against Carlos Corberan’s men...
Page 1 of 3