News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
19 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
26 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
52 minutes ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease
1 hour ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets
1 hour ago Energy firms banned from installing forced metres to over 85’s

Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against West Brom with question marks over key men

If Blackpool can find a way past play-off chasing West Brom this evening the great escape could well and truly be on.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Stephen Dobbie’s side go in hunt of a second straight win after keeping alive their faint survival chances with a 1-0 victory against Wigan at the weekend.

James Husband suffered a nasty head injury during that game which has ruled him out against the Baggies, while there are question marks over the fitness of Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders will line up against Carlos Corberan’s men...

Will Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates be fit to go again?

1. Touch and go

Will Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates be fit to go again? Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
After keeping a clean sheet on his return to the side Grimmy will keep his spot in goal.

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

After keeping a clean sheet on his return to the side Grimmy will keep his spot in goal. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
With Andy Lyons required elsewhere, Gabriel should make his return to the starting XI.

3. RB - Jordan Gabriel

With Andy Lyons required elsewhere, Gabriel should make his return to the starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The skipper will have to be at his best as he was against Wigan if Blackpool are to keep West Brom at bay.

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

The skipper will have to be at his best as he was against Wigan if Blackpool are to keep West Brom at bay. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolWest BromJames HusbandStephen DobbieWiganJerry YatesIan PovedaSeasidersCarlos Corberan