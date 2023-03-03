News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against leaders Burnley

Blackpool are expected to remain depleted by injuries for Saturday’s all-Lancashire affair against Burnley.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

Seven players are likely to miss out, but crucially Jerry Yates and Gary Madine could be fit enough to feature.

Lewis Fiorini, meanwhile, comes back into contention after featuring for the development squad in midweek.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Vincent Kompany’s men...

1. Decisions, decisions

Mick McCarthy will be mulling over his options ahead of Saturday's game

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

Given who Blackpool are facing, Maxwell's likely to be kept busy so fingers crossed he's on top form.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

3. RB - Andy Lyons

Lyons will battle it out with Jordan Gabriel for the right-back spot.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

Nelson will be out to atone for his error that led to Reading's penalty last week.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolBurnleyLancashireJerry YatesGary MadineSeasiders