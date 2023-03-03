Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against leaders Burnley
Blackpool are expected to remain depleted by injuries for Saturday’s all-Lancashire affair against Burnley.
Seven players are likely to miss out, but crucially Jerry Yates and Gary Madine could be fit enough to feature.
Lewis Fiorini, meanwhile, comes back into contention after featuring for the development squad in midweek.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Vincent Kompany’s men...
