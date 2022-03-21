Phil Brown and former Blackpool boss tasked with keeping Barrow in the Football League

Brown, who represented the Seasiders as a player before later becoming Sam Allardyce’s number two at Bloomfield Road, has been appointed Barrow manager until the end of the season.

The 62-year-old was sacked by Southend United in October after leaving the Shrimpers in 20th place in the National League.

Since his departure, the Essex outfit have risen up to 12th and could even launch a late challenge for the play-offs.

He will be assisted by McDonald, who returns to Holker Street having assisted Rob Kelly during an interim period last season.

McDonald was in charge of Blackpool when they were relegated from League One during the 2015/16 season.

He’s since managed Irish side Limerick and worked as Graham Alexander’s number two at Scunthorpe United in 2018.

Phil Brown and Neil McDonald have nine games to keep Barrow in League Two

Barrow parted company with Mark Cooper on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat against Cumbrian rivals Carlisle United, which extended their poor run of results to one win in nine.

The Bluebirds are fourth from bottom in League Two, six points ahead of Oldham Athletic who have a game in hand still to play.

Cooper, who previously enjoyed success with Forest Green Rovers, was appointed on a three-year deal back in May.

As for Barrow, they will be desperate to retain their Football League status having worked so hard to leave non-league.