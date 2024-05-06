Oxford United faithful hail 'outstanding signing' for impact on and off the pitch since Blackpool move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since his arrival at the Kassam Stadium, the 25-year-old has made 16 appearances for the U’s, scoring once and providing three assists to help Des Buckingham’s side to the play-offs.

Over the weekend, the Oxfordshire club shared a video on social media of the ex-Seasiders forward surprising supporters with signed shirts and tickets for the play-offs.

Many Oxford fans were quick to share praise for Dale and the impact he’s had, with one writing: “What a signing Owen Dale has been, in every aspect.”

Owen Dale spent the first half of the season with Blackpool before his move to Oxford United

Another added: “Hard to remember the last Oxford United player who managed to endear himself to the fanbase as quickly and as seamlessly as Owen Dale. He only joined in January and yet it’s like he’s been here for years. An outstanding signing.”

A third stated: “You get the impression Owen Dale just loves being a footballer and the joy he can bring to supporters young and old. He’s a keeper (and a winger).”

A fourth wrote: “Love this bloke, credit to the club.”

Dale was in Oxford’s starting line-up on Saturday evening, as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United in the first leg of their play-off semi-final. The two teams meet again at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (K.O. 8pm).

The Crewe academy product was at Bloomfield Road during the first half of the season and was mainly used in the left wing-back role by the Seasiders, making 23 league appearances in total. The 25-year-old had spent the entirety of the previous campaign on loan with Portsmouth, where he scored two goals and provided six assists in 50 outings.