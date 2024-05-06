Blackpool have eight players out of contract

A number of other clubs across the EFL have already announced their retained lists in the last few weeks, as preparations for next season get underway.

The Seasiders still have until the third Saturday in May to reveal their final decisions, but it is expected that the news from Bloomfield Road will come well before that date.

Blackpool’s League One campaign came to an end on April 27, after a 3-2 defeat to Reading saw them miss out on a place in the play-offs, despite results elsewhere going their way in the battle for the top six.

Several players could’ve made their final outings in the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, including James Husband, who has been an integral figure since his initial arrival on loan in 2019- making 177 appearances for the club.

The 30-year-old’s defensive colleague Marvin Ekpiteta is also among the eight players out of contract. After making a shaky start to the most recent campaign, the centre back was able to rediscover some of his best form in the second half of the season.

Featuring off the bench against Reading was Matty Virtue, who is the Seasiders current longest serving player, having first joined the club in 2019 from Liverpool.

Sonny Carey’s contract is running down as well, but the 23-year-old does have an option for an additional 12 months. In an interview in April, the midfielder stated he was planning for another year at Bloomfield Road, following a bright end to the campaign.

Shayne Lavery had featured regularly during the final few weeks of the season, but missed the final day through injury. A number of spells on the sidelines stopped the striker from really getting going, with only six goals under his belt in all competitions.

Callum Connolly wasn’t involved either for the trip to Reading, and only made one league appearance in total from January onwards.

Two of Blackpool’s goalkeepers are also coming to the end of their deals. Since his arrival last summer, Richard O’Donnell has become a popular figure at the club, for his work on the pitch as well as on it. Seasiders boss Neil Critchley has admitted he wants the 35-year-old to extend his stay on the Fylde Coast.