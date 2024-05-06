The best photos of the Blackpool faithful on the road during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign

Blackpool fans followed the Seasiders up and down the country throughout the 2023/24 campaign.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th May 2024, 04:55 BST

While Neil Critchley’s side struggled to find consistency on the road, they were never short of support from their fans.

Ultimately it was Blackpool’s away form that cost them a place in the League One play-offs, and will be something they have to improve on massively next season to reward those who make the long trips across the country.

Here’s some of the best fan photos on the road during the first half of the season:

The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season.

1. Blackpool fans

The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season.

2. Blackpool fans

The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season.

3. Blackpool fans

The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season.

4. Blackpool fans

The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season.

5. Blackpool fans

The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season.

6. Blackpool fans

The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersNeil CritchleyLeague One