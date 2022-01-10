Owen Dale Blackpool deal expires amid Cameron Brannagan reports

The 23-year-old forward arrived on September 1, initially on loan but with a view to making the move permanent this month.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley said last week the club would “try to find a way” to resolve the issue.

Dale scored on his Blackpool debut in the victory at Reading but has featured only six times since. He most recently appeared in the defeat at Derby County a month ago.

Crewe boss David Artell said before Christmas that Dale would be welcome back at Gresty Road if a deal could not be agreed.

Meanwhile, Blackpool continue to be linked with the Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

The League One club revealed that a bid for the 25-year-old, reported to have been from the Seasiders, has been rejected.

Manager Karl Robinson has criticised the player's agent for bypassing him in a bid to force the deal through. Robinson added that the club's offer had been made through the right channels.

Brannagan played in Saturday's defeat at Lincoln City but was forced off injured.

An Oxford player for the past four years, he played in both legs of last season's play-off semi-final against Blackpool.

Known to Seasiders boss Neil Critchley from his time in the Liverpool youth set-up, Brannagan spent the second half of the 2016-17 season on loan at Fleetwood Town, helping Uwe Rosler's side to force their way into the League One play-offs.