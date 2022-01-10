Next Blackpool match in doubt after Barnsley call off Stoke City clash

It follows the South Yorkshire club's announcement that a player shortage had forced them to postpone Wednesday's home match against Stoke City.

A club statement issued this afternoon reads: “Barnsley Football Club's upcoming fixture with the Potters has been postponed following a meeting with the EFL board this morning.

Barnsley have been hit by Covid cases and injuries

"The Reds' planned Sky Bet Championship fixture with Stoke City here at Oakwell on Wednesday 12 January - previously rearranged after the original Boxing Day curtailment - has been postponed.

"The Club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.

"However, taking into account the number of injuries and positive COVID-19 cases within the squad, the Club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“We apologise for the inconvenience of this postponement, and details regarding the rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated to our supporters in due course.”

Blackpool FC tweeted: “The club is monitoring developments and will remain in discussions with both Barnsley FC and the EFL regarding any potential impact this may have on Saturday's fixture.”

Blackpool won their last Championship fixture against Hull City on New Year's Day but were anxious for a quick return to action after Saturday's FA Cup exit at Hartlepool United.

The Seasiders have not called any game off due to a player shortage since the start of the pandemic.