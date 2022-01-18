Owen Dale believes Blackpool can still have 'special' season

The recent exit from the FA Cup means Neil Critchley’s players only have league matters to focus on between now and the end of the campaign.

Despite a mixed festive period, the Seasiders are 12th in the Championship and nine points off the play-offs – although they have played more games than most sides around them.

Owen Dale's top target is to cement a place in the Blackpool team

Pool, who host Millwall at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, also boast a 14-point buffer to the bottom three.

Dale said: “We’ve said it numerous times, we feel we can really kick on and achieve something special this season.

“On a personal note, I just want to nail down a first-team spot and chip in with a few goals and assists, because that’s my job and my role in the team.”

The 23-year-old recently made his move a permanent one after spending the first half of the season on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

The winger scored on his debut at Reading in October but only managed another six appearances, last featuring in the defeat at Derby County on December 11.

Dale’s loan got off to a delayed start as a foot issue emerged during his medical, meaning he didn’t make his Blackpool bow for another seven weeks after joining.

Nevertheless, he is excited to strike up a long-term relationship with Critchley, a man he knows well from his time at Crewe.

“I’ve known the gaffer for a long time,” Dale said. “He brought me through as a young kid and he’s now my manager.

“With the faith he’s shown in me to get the deal done, I want to repay that and I will repay that.

“I’m just relieved to get the move done because the negotiations went on a bit longer than expected, but that sort of stuff happens.

“I’m buzzing to be here on a permanent deal and can’t wait to crack on.

“Subconsciously it’s massive for me. I’ll have a lot more freedom and I won’t be overthinking anything because it’s done now, I’m here and I’m really looking forward to the future.”