'Out of this world': Blackpool fan of over 80 years reminisces about 1953 FA Cup triumph

A Blackpool fan of over 80 years has reminisced about his memories of the club’s famous FA Cup win in 1953.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Alan Horton, 91, has been watching his beloved Seasiders since 1941, but no memory will compare to that of witnessing Joe Smith’s side lift the trophy at Wembley – even if he was watching via television back in Blackpool.

Alan, who was aged 21 at the time, described Blackpool’s miraculous comeback as an “out of this world” experience.

Stanley Matthews inspired the men in tangerine to fight back from 3-1 down to triumph 4-3, with Stan Mortensen grabbing a memorable hat-trick - which remains the last time a player bagged three goals in the cup final.

“I watched it on the television on the small nine-inch box at my brother’s house,” Alan explained to The Gazette.

“I can remember the shock of the first goal by Nat Lofthouse after about two minutes, then going 3-1 behind and coming back at the end to win 4-3. It was an absolutely out of this world experience.

“Blackpool had been in a couple of cup finals before that but lost to Newcastle and Manchester United, but this was the one where they won it so it meant absolutely everything. It was such a proud moment.

Stanley Matthews and his Blackpool teammates celebrate with the cupStanley Matthews and his Blackpool teammates celebrate with the cup
“I can remember them coming back to Blackpool and the town hall, where they put a meal on or something nice to celebrate.

“They went around the town on top of a bus. Unfortunately I didn’t get down to that, I don’t know why, perhaps I wasn’t invited!

“I can’t say I know anyone that went to the game, no family members or friends. I don’t think any of us could afford it in those days.

“We were short on money. I was in the army but I would have been on £3 or £4 a week or something like that.”

Thousands of fans turned out for a civic reception at Talbot SquareThousands of fans turned out for a civic reception at Talbot Square
Alan has certainly seen a lot over the last eight decades, but he remains a keen supporter and still makes the short walk to the stadium for home games.

“I don’t remember my first game, but I know I went with my Dad,” he added.

“I remember walking around the actual pathway around the ground and sitting on a wall, which you wouldn’t be allowed to do nowadays.

“It’s strange though, I do remember some of the early games. Ask me what happened yesterday and I’ve no idea, but I could tell you all about the old matches.

“I think one of the first games I went to was against Preston North End. I can’t put my finger on it, I was only 11 at the time, but they were some great times.

“I’ve watched them non-stop since then. One of my mates back then was Dave Durie, who played with me as a youngster before getting a trial for Blackpool and he ended up playing for the club for about 12 years at left-half.

“I live on Bloomfield Road, so the ground is only down the road and I still manage to walk down there for the games. Sometimes I even go on my bike.”

