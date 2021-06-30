Out-of-contract former Fulham youngster pledges his future to Blackpool

The 19-year-old, who was about to come to the end of his contract with the club, has agreed a new one-year contract.

The agreement also includes the option for the club to extend Antwi’s deal by a further 12 months.

Antwi said: “I’m really happy to sign and extend my time at Blackpool

“The club has been good to me, I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and I’m just looking to push on now.

“Training with these players day in, day out last season and then the promotion at the end was class.

“It was a learning curve for me and a really good experience. I just want to kick on again now.”

Antwi's old deal was about to expire

The midfielder made one appearance last season, starting in the 3-0 EFL Trophy group game victory against Leeds United’s Under-21 side.

Antwi was unfortunate to be shown a straight red card late on, having started the game.

The Londoner, who was born to Ghanaian parents, signed professional terms with the Seasiders this time last year.

The midfielder was a regular starter for Pool’s Under-18 side prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

News of Antwi’s renewal comes as a boost to the Seasiders, who were disappointed to lose Nathan Shaw last week.

The winger turned down the offer of a new deal to sign for AFC Fylde on a permanent basis.

It follows the 20-year-old's successful loan spell at Mill Farm last season, when he made 19 appearances for the Coasters and scored twice.

A product of the Blackpool youth set-up, Shaw was out of contract at Bloomfield Road after two years as a professional at Bloomfield Road, where he was offered fresh terms.

Shaw was recalled from Fylde in January and made his EFL debut the following month as a substitute in Blackpool's 3-0 win at Charlton Athletic.

He subsequently spent a month on loan at Stockport County, playing twice in the National League in March.

Shaw made his Blackpool debut in the EFL Trophy in September 2019 and made five senior appearances in all.

Blackpool could be entitled to a compensation fee for Shaw as a youth product under the age of 24 who had been offered a new deal.

The renewal of Antwi's contract means the future of all of Pool's out-of-contract players have now been resolved.