Chris Maxwell planning big surprise for clubs who underestimate Blackpool in Championship

The Seasiders are gearing up for their return to the second tier after a six-year absence, having clinched promotion via the League One play-offs last season.

As one of the three newly-promoted sides, Neil Critchley’s men are among the bookies’ favourites for relegation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Chris Maxwell believes Blackpool could be the Championship's surprise package

But Maxwell, Pool’s club captain, doesn’t see it that way and is backing the Seasiders to be the Championship’s surprise package.

“I drew a line under the play-off final within five minutes of the final whistle, I think ... the miserable fella I am,” goalkeeper Maxwell told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“Last season is done. We are a Championship team now, and all the focus is on that first game of the season and establishing ourselves in the league.

“I said 12 months ago that we should get promoted and we did. Now, first and foremost we have to make sure we stay in the league.

“That’s a realistic goal for any football club that goes into the tier above. But we’ve got every chance of being the surprise package of the Championship, with how the gaffer is, with the ability we’ve got in the dressing room, with the new additions and with our record last season...

“Every team is going to underestimate us, but if teams are going to do that then more fool them.

“Whatever is deemed a good season is the opinion of each individual involved with Blackpool.

“We’re just looking forward to the season. There’s nobody on that fixture list that makes you sit back and think, ‘Ooh, we don’t want to play them’ or ‘It will be tough going there’. We’ll be looking forward to every game.

“We had two cup games last season against West Brom and Brighton who were Premier League teams, but we gave a fantastic account of ourselves in both of those games.

“We’ll see but it’s got potential to be an excellent season.

“I think we’ve got a bit of an advantage with this group because in League One you felt not many of the teams were well organised or well drilled.

“It was all a little off the cuff and a bit old school in that respect – not everyone, of course.

“But that’s the biggest thing for me in the Championship – every team is well organised, and they know their game plan and their philosophy. They know what they’re doing.

“For us going into the Championship, we’ve got a manager who has proven to everybody how well drilled and how well organised he can make teams.”