Callum Connolly could be answer to right-back question for Blackpool

The defender is known for his versatility but has played most of his football in the centre of defence.

The 23-year-old, who has also featured as a defensive midfielder, has held talks with head coach Neil Critchley about where he best fits into Blackpool’s plans.

The versatile Callum Connolly operated mainly at centre-back for Fleetwood Town

With Ollie Turton leaving and Jordan Gabriel returning to Nottingham Forest following his loan spell, the Seasiders are without a recognised right-back on their books other than Teddy Howe, who is likely to depart – although the club are keen to bring Gabriel back.

Nevertheless, Pool will want more than one option at right-back in the Championship this season and Connolly might well be considered.

The former Everton and Fleetwood Town defender told The Gazette: “I’ve played in a lot of positions throughout my career so far, so I’m just happy wherever the gaffer wants me to play this season.

“We’ve had talks before and he likes me at right-back, so we’ll see how it goes.

“The manager is the one in charge, and I can’t complain as long as I’m in the team and helping the lads as much as possible.”

Connolly is delighted to get his move wrapped up nice and early ahead of the start of pre-season.

He has penned a two-year deal, with the option to extend by 12 months, and will meet up with his new teammates when the players return for fitness work on Thursday. Full pre-season training begins next Monday.

Connolly is keen to become acquainted with the Blackpool squad later this week.

He added: “It’s a big thing going in for your first day as first impressions can be big. I’m just looking forward to meeting the lads.

“I know a few of them already but there have been a lot of good reviews about the group, so I can’t wait to get started and get cracking on.

“It’s obviously a big club and I’m just happy it’s been done early doors because there’s nothing worse than coming into a team when they’re already under way in pre-season.

“But I’m happy it’s done and we start training on Thursday, which I’m looking forward to.”

Connolly had interest from a number of clubs following his exit from Everton, including Ipswich Town and Fleetwood, where he had enjoyed two loan spells.

The Liverpudlian, who has represented England from Under-17 to Under-21 level, said: “I spoke to the gaffer a few weeks ago, when he said he was keen to get me down.

“I was speaking to a couple of clubs at the time but I think it was a no-brainer to come to Blackpool.

“It’s a big club in the Championship and the way the gaffer wants to play with his ambition for the club inspired me.

“He was massive in me coming here, he was one of the biggest reasons.

“I had a lot of good reviews because I know a lot of people who know him, so I rang around a few of my mates and a few of the coaches I’ve worked with, and they all spoke very highly of him.

“Hopefully I can learn a few things off him and have a good season.”