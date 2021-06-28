Blackpool to host Steven Gerrard's Rangers in pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool have added a glamour friendly against Steven Gerrard's Rangers to their pre-season schedule.
The Seasiders will welcome the SPL champions to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, July 21.
The game, the first meeting between the two teams since 2011, will kick off at 7pm.
Ticket information and streaming details will be confirmed by the club in due course.
Rangers boss Gerrard is well known to Critchley, having worked together during their time coaching in Liverpool's academy setup.
Neil Critchley's side, who return to pre-season training for fitness work on Thursday, get their friendlies underway on Saturday, July 10, with a trip to Southport.
A developmental side take on Squires Gate the night before, however.
The Seasiders then take on Newport County in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the club's training camp.
Games against Carlisle United and Morecambe follow the game against Rangers, while a Blackpool XI side will take on Bamber Bridge at the end of July.
The Gazette understands the club have one more friendly still to announce.
Blackpool's league campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 7 with a trip to Bristol City.
The club's first home league game back in the Championship is against Cardiff City the following week.
Pool host fellow second tier side Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup. While a date hasn't been confirmed, it's expected to take place between the opening two league games.
Pre-season schedule
Friday, July 9 – Squires Gate v Blackpool XI (A) – KO 7.30pm
Saturday, July 10 – Southport (A) – KO 3pm
Saturday, July 17 – Newport County (N) – KO 12.30pm
Wednesday, July 21 – Rangers (H) – KO 7pm
Saturday, July 24 – Carlisle United (A) – KO 3pm
Friday, July 30 – Bamber Bridge v Blackpool XI (A) – KO 7.30pm
Saturday, July 31 – Morecambe (A) – KO 3pm.
