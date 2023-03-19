Opinion: While the referee didn't help, Blackpool only served to shoot themselves in the foot against Coventry

After the unimaginable high of Tuesday night, where we all buoyant and filled with renewed hope, there was widespread optimism that a second straight win could be on the cards. Belief was growing that the great escape could actually be on after all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward just four days and Blackpool were back to square one again.

Let’s get it out there nice and early, there’s no shame in losing to Coventry City whatsoever. They’re a fine side who are in with a real shot of reaching the Championship play-offs. Mark Robins is a top boss and they’ve got some supremely talented players on their books.

But what wrangles most is that Blackpool gift-wrapped their three points for them with a combination of the most basic of errors, schoolboy defending and poor goalkeeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry didn’t even have to work particularly hard for their goals, all four were essentially put on a plate for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shooting yourself in the foot

What a contrast to Tuesday night's thrashing of QPR...

That’s what hurts most about this result, because for a good chunk of the game – the first-half especially – the Seasiders were well in this and going toe-to-toe with the Sky Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening 45 minutes would have been a great watch for a neutral. It had plenty of incidents, talking points and goalmouth action.

Mick McCarthy’s side more than played their part, getting off to a lightning-fast start again, just as they did against QPR in midweek, only on this occasion they couldn’t capitalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Rogers headed just over inside the first 30 seconds before CJ Hamilton struck the outside of the post when he really ought to have done better.

Thorniley was forced off after just 10 minutes with concussion

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was frustrating then that Coventry took the lead with virtually their first opportunity of the afternoon.

The ball was played past Charlie Patino, who could only wave a lazy leg, and back to Ben Sheaf, who had all the time and space in the world to pick his spot and beat Chris Maxwell from the edge of the box.

To Blackpool’s credit, they could easily have folded there and then but they didn’t. Coventry, backed by 3,800 buoyant away fans spread across the entirety of the East Stand, capitalised on their momentum and took control of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hosts levelled things up when they were awarded a second penalty in as many games for a blatant trip on Morgan Rogers inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick McCarthy warned his side of the dangers of being too up and down with their performances

Jerry Yates, who broke his duck in the midweek thrashing of QPR, went the same way again, albeit this time striking low and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the process.

Extenuating circumstances

One penalty should have become two later in the first-half and this is where we get on to the subject of referee Geoff Eltringham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yates, who looked odds on to slot home from Rogers’ pullback, was clearly tripped just eight yards out, but Eltringham inexplicably waved play on. It smacked of ‘well I’ve already given you one penalty, I can’t give you another…’

Even Coventry boss Mark Robins admitted his side had got away with one. Could it have even been a red card too?

Earlier in the half Coventry’s talismanic striker Viktor Gyokeres was also hugely fortunate to only escape with a booking for a blatant forearm smash on Callum Connolly.

Josh Bowler's face summed it up at full-time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now let me be clear, I’m not for one minute claiming Coventry didn’t deserve to win this game. They’re clearly a much better side than Blackpool and possess better players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as we know, pivotal moments like these change games. If Blackpool had gone 2-1 up or had Coventry been reduced to 10 men, the second-half would have been a different affair entirely.

That’s just how it goes for you when you’re at the bottom, I suppose. Injuries too, with Jordan Thorniley forced off after just 10 minutes with a third concussion of the campaign. There’s got to be real concern over the defender now.

Letting standards slip

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward to the second-half and that’s where it becomes difficult to defend the Seasiders, because there weren't a great deal of positives to report.

Coventry, who had retaken the lead in first-half stoppage-time, put Blackpool to the sword in the second 45 with a dominant display. At times, the hosts struggled to get a kick, which is where the real daylight between the two sides was truly highlighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come full-time, it could easily have been five or six, which makes it difficult to argue the referee cost Blackpool thai game. It only feels like you’re clutching at straws.

Ultimately, because of the situation they find themselves in, Blackpool have got to make their own luck. They’ve got to make proper clearances, close players down, not concede possession in dangerous areas and, if you’re a goalkeeper, claim the ball if you’re to come flying off your line. Do the basics and do them well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders simply can’t afford to be so inconsistent. They can’t be world beaters one week and well off the pace the next.

Perhaps that wasn’t the case on this occasion, but it was against Bristol City last week. They were certainly well beaten by Coventry too.

The most galling thing about the QPR win, and the emphatic nature of it, was the false hope it gave us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s hope the Seasiders prove it’s not false hope at all and make a real statement on their return from the international break. And what better place to do it than at Deepdale?

Advertisement Hide Ad