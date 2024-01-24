OPINION: The Kenny Dougall saga is over so now it's time for Blackpool to quickly move on

Kenny Dougall has departed Blackpool

The midfielder has made the move overseas to join Buriram United in the Thai League 1 for an undisclosed fee. The deal has been on the cards for over the last month, but at times there’s been a lack of clarity around the future of the 30-year-old.

He was initially left out of the game away to Cambridge United on December 16, which raised a number of eyebrows due to the Australian’s good form prior to that fixture. At the time, rotation was cited as the initial reason behind his absence, but even at that point it seemed as if there was still more to it. As the situation advanced further before the New Year, it was revealed to be a ‘personal matter.’

At the start of January, Dougall was an unused substitute against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, before picking up a couple of minutes off the bench in the EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion. He was then left out once again for the League One game against Exeter City, which was the firm moment that the majority of people realised it was the end.

Throughout that period a lack of certainty frustrated fans- who of course wanted to know more. Perhaps things could’ve been more transparent from the club, but at the same time they would’ve had a number of factors to contend with as well in order to resolve the situation in the best way possible. Eventually it was confirmed that an overseas opportunity was available for Dougall, with the move simply being slowed down by a few complications.

Blackpool’s statement regarding the midfielder’s exit was kept short, while nothing has been posted from player’s side yet- which raises more questions about the nature of the departure.

Ultimately there are probably things both parties could’ve done better in the last month, but now it’s time to move on. Now the deal is done, the Seasiders no longer have a cloud hanging over them and can start looking forward.

