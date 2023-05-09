Opinion: Stephen Dobbie delivers on his final audition as Blackpool end challenging campaign on a high note

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Stephen Dobbie was never going to allow that to happen and, let’s be honest, the players wouldn’t either, because they’re not that type.

It’s been said already this season but, despite Blackpool’s challenges this term, and there have been plenty, you can’t accuse the squad of a lack of effort. That’s just not been the case.

But the way the Seasiders went about their business at Carrow Road was hugely encouraging and at least ensured they ended what has been a challenging season on something of a high note.

Plaudits

The way the season was going up until the start of April, when Mick McCarthy departed and Dobbie came in, Blackpool were in danger of going down with a whimper. Had that been allowed to continue, it would have left a real bad taste in the mouth.

Rogers' first goal for the club helped Blackpool finish the season with a win

But as it transpired, Dobbie oversaw a transformation in confidence, a transformation in approach and a transformation in team structure and tactics. Under Dobbie the Seasiders have a plan and resemble a cohesive team unit. Had that been the case for another week or two, the likelihood is they wouldn’t be in this position.

But at least the fans can at least stomach how the campaign has ended, because it provides them with some hope and optimism they can bounce back quickly.

Because of that, Dobbie has certainly put himself in the frame to get the job on a permanent basis. Winning three of his six games, he couldn’t have done much more given what a mess he adopted when he took the caretaker role.

He would be a popular choice with the supporters, and not just because of his previous links as a player. But because he’s talked the talk and walked the walk in the month or so he’s been in the job. He’s barely had any time in the dugout yet he’s still managed to convince the cynics and nay-sayers, who pointed to his lack of experience as a reason not to go with him long-term.

The Man City loanee was in terrific form before and after his goal on his last outing for the club

There are times when caretaker bosses oversee a short-term upturn in results and get the job as a result. That’s not the case here though, it goes beyond that with Dobbie. It’s clear to see he’s tactically aware and he gets the most out of his players.

The Seasiders shipped the most goals of any side in the Championship this term and yet, under Dobbie, they’ve ended the campaign with three clean sheets out of their last five. That’s no coincidence.

Whether Dobbie gets the nod or not remains to be seen. By all accounts the Seasiders are talking to a number of applicants and, by any means, an appointment won’t be forthcoming until a sporting director is put in place.

Ending on a high

This was Stephen Dobbie's final audition and he took full advantage

This was Dobbie’s final audition and he certainly delivered, albeit it didn’t quite look that way in the opening 15 minutes when his Blackpool side barely got out of their own box.

The Canaries, with nothing to play for either having fallen out of the play-off picture, dominated the ball and regularly got into dangerous positions in and around Dan Grimshaw’s goal.

Teemu Pukki, captaining the side during an emotional farewell, somehow transpired to miss three or four glorious chances to sign off with what looked to be an inevitable goal.

It was ironic then that Blackpool’s first attack led to the game’s decisive moment – and what a high quality moment it was too.

Josh Bowler, who delivered his best display since returning on loan, slid in a clever through-ball for Morgan Rogers, who was leading the line again in the absence of Jerry Yates, who wasn’t risked having been forced to play through the pain barrier with a hamstring issue in recent weeks.

Rogers still had it all to do but he nonchalantly lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper Angus Gunn and into the back of the net. It’s hard to believe that was his first goal in Blackpool colours.

Blackpool's players joined in the applause for Teemu Pukki's emotional farewell

From that moment onwards, the Man City loanee terrorised Norwich’s nervy backline in his last outing for the club. The goal also settled Blackpool down and they were the better side for the remainder of the game.

More and more chances came and went, otherwise this could quite easily have been a comfortable 2 or 3-0 victory – what a statement that would have been for an already relegated side.

Dobbie also managed the occasion perfectly, seeing out the win but also using the opportunity to hand some minutes to Rob Apter and debutant Alex Lankshear.

I’ve said it before, but Dobbie has done more in the last month for the club’s youth development than previous coaches managed over two or three years. Just imagine what he could do if he got the job full-time…

This next week is likely to bring further developments away from the field. A sporting director needs to be appointed, as does a head coach, while the retained list needs to be decided upon and revealed.

It’s going to be a big summer of change at Bloomfield Road, both behind the scenes and on the pitch, with several players likely to have played their last games for the club.

