Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Ultimately, the Seasiders let themselves down. They weren’t good enough in their 3-2 defeat to Reading- despite having an early lead to hold on to. By the time Northampton’s equaliser against Barnsley went in at Oakwell, the top six dream was already gone.

Full time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium felt like Deja vu . A number of poor away displays throughout the campaign created the feeling the season was over a numerous points; only on this occasion there’d be no further chances to rectify things.

With some of the players at their disposal, Blackpool should’ve been making the play-offs. They were able to claim big wins against the likes of Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers, but consistency let them down time and time again.

Reflecting on the last 12 months, and it’s probably time for a squad reset. Steps have already been taken to freshen up personnel, but this summer will probably mark a much bigger clear out.

Critchley has already stated he is the right man to lead the rebuild, and seems determined to right the wrongs from the recent season. Since his return to Bloomfield Road last year, the 45-year-old has split opinion. The manner of his departure last time mixed with the performances on the pitch has seen him receive regular criticism.

Equally, there’s also still those who have been behind the head coach, as seen by the supporters that stay behind for fist pumps at the end of games.

In my opinion, Critchley does deserve a second season to attempt to get Blackpool back to the Championship. He’s been able to achieve that feat before, so should be given further time, with the right amount of backing.

Although things weren’t always great throughout the campaign, there have been glimpses of what he’s working towards and what the best of the Seasiders looks like. Many people will just want to see a more positive approach to games, and the first half of the 3-2 victory over Barnsley should be the blueprint for that. Hopefully he would’ve learnt a lot from his recent experiences and will be better for it.

There’s no doubt the club can’t afford a false start when things begin again in August, otherwise the pressure will be immediately on. You also can’t hide away from the fact that League One will be tougher, but the target still has to be to match the best teams and fight for promotion in whatever form- otherwise the Seasiders may have to look elsewhere.

A longer term vision has clearly been in place for a while, judging by the signings of youngsters Ryan Finnigan and Dan Sassi in the January transfer window. Critchley has been allowed to sign these players, so now it’s just about sticking to that plan and hoping it pays off.