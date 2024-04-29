Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The former Celtic youngster enjoyed a fruitful spell at Bloomfield Road on loan from Brest, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions this season. His performances saw him named supporters’ player of the year, junior Seasiders player of the year, and players’ player of the year at the Fylde Coast club’s end of year awards.

Over the last few months, the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have been linked with a move for Dembele in the summer, and his most recent coach is confident that the sky's the limit for the 21-year-old.

"He’s been outstanding,” Critchley said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He quite rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season. He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists. For his first full season in senior football, I think he’s a really exciting player for the future.

"I think he can go to the top. Of course we would love to keep him but sometimes you’re a victim of your own success in terms of developing these players for other clubs- that’s the loan market.