'Only ourselves to blame': Michael Beale provides honest assessment of QPR's defeat to Blackpool

The Hoops boss admitted his men only had themselves to blame for their defeat, which came courtesy of Josh Bowler’s strike in first-half stoppage time.

The win, Blackpool’s first at Loftus Road in FIFTY years, elevates Michael Appleton’s side into seventh place in the Championship.

“There is a big frustration in the dressing room but we have only got ourselves to blame,” Beale said.

“We missed some big chances in the first half and Josh Bowler has shown some real quality right on half-time so then we have to really come out in the second-half.

“I thought we were a little anxious but we threw everything at it and I thought Blackpool soaked it up well in the main. We got into good areas but lacked that last pass or that shot.

“I thought if we had got one back it would have been an interesting end to the game because then we would have had the momentum. But we only have ourselves to blame because we missed three or four really good opportunities in the first-half.

“Bowler’s goal was the one moment of real quality and it was a fine finish from him.

“We lived a bit dangerously at the end, they broke away and had a couple of opportunities to kill us off but that is the Championship.

“I thought we were fortunate at the weekend against Sunderland to get a point and maybe it has evened itself out tonight.

“We have played four league games so far and every game could have gone either way and tonight it has gone against us.