'One thing Blackpool have got': Sheffield United's assistant Stuart McCall offers his verdict on former club

Sheffield United’s assistant manager returns to Bloomfield Road tomorrow night as the Seasiders take on his promotion-chasing Blades outfit.

The 58-year-old left his role as assistant head coach to make the move back to Bramall Lane in November of last year.

Working alongside Paul Heckingbottom, the pair have helped guide Sheffield United into second place in the Championship, eight points clear of Blackburn Rovers in third.

As for Blackpool, they’re desperate to get out trouble after a run of seven games without a win leaves Michael Appleton’s men inside the bottom three.

But while it’s been tough going for the Seasiders in recent weeks, McCall believes they’ve got the right ingredients to get themselves out of trouble.

“One thing Blackpool have got is a good dressing room”, he said.

McCall briefly worked on the coaching staff at Bloomfield Road before his decision to rejoin his former club

“They’ve got a good set of professionals who have had success in getting promotion a couple of seasons ago.

"Their heads won’t drop, they will go to the final minute. There’s some good characters in there and they will fight and scrap for everything.

“They’ve got a really good spirit, as they showed at Bramall Lane. When we went 2-0 up, they fought their way back and caused us problems.

“Their front three, Madine, Yates and Lavery – although they’ve got other players that can play there – they’re all good pros and are dangerous, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’ll be disappointed with where they are in the league, they’re in the bottom three and they’ll be wanting to get out of there as quickly as they can.

“They’ve not won in seven but they’ll probably look at it as unbeaten in three since they’ve come back from the World Cup break, so stats can be a bit misleading at times.

“Regardless of who we’re playing we go to try and win the game. We’re on a good run of form, especially away from home, and we want to keep that going.

