'One of the best moments of my career': Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu on his last-gasp equaliser for Blackpool

The winger came off the bench to score in the final minute of normal time to rescue Michael Appleton’s side a deserved point during their thrilling 3-3 draw.

The late goal sparked wild scenes with the Blackpool faithful, as Corbeanu celebrated his first goal at Bloomfield Road in style.

“It was a very special moment to come on and make an impact the way I did and to see the stadium erupt the way it did as well,” the Wolves loanee said.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget for sure, one of the best moments of my young career so far definitely.

“What a moment. I’ve never experienced anything like that, it was crazy.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t get the result we wanted. We were very comfortable and it was looking like we were going to win the game, but they did well to come back into it.

Theo Corbeanu celebrates his last-minute equaliser

“I’m just happy with what I did but we were obviously looking to get more from it.”

Corbeanu now has two goals in as many games, having also netted during another 3-3 draw last week, this time against Lancashire rivals Burnley.

The 20-year-old had to settle for a spot on the bench on this occasion as Appleton switched things up to a 4-4-2, pairing Jerry Yates and Gary Madine in attack.

But Corbeanu made sure he still had an impact when he was brought on with 15 minutes to go.

When asked what instructions he was given, the Canadian international said: “Just to make an impact. There’s not a lot you can say when it’s the 76th minute or whatever it was when I came on.

“The advice from the manager is always to make an impact and that’s what I did.”

Corbeanu added: “I want to get my stats up this season, good performances, I want to score goals and get assists and contribute. I’m very happy.