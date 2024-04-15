'One hell of a player:' Blackpool faithful send message to Bloomfield Road hierarchy following accolade for youngster

Rob Apter (Credit: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock)

The 20-year-old has received the accolade ahead of MK Dons’ Max Dean and Stockport County’s Ethan Pye- who were alongside him on the shortlist.

After impressing at Prenton Park during the first half of the season, Apter was handed a new deal with the Seasiders in January, before being sent back out to the Birkenhead club. In 35 league appearances for Tranmere, he has scored 11 times and provided six assists.

Reacting to young player of the season announcement, one Blackpool fan wrote: “One hell of a player, was surprised we loaned him out, but glad he had a great spell. Now stop messing around and get him in the team.”

A second argued: “The loan clearly paid off. Astonishing that people think we shouldn’t have loaned him out. Fair play Robbie lad. Up to League One with us next season.”

Another agreed: “Needs to be in and around the starting 11 next year.”

A fourth added: “This guy surely has to be a major part of next season, sadly I fear he will be sold.”

With a fifth fan stating: “Don’t you dare sell him.”

Upon receiving the award, Apter shared gratitude for Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins and the role he’s played behind the scenes.

"To be honest, I didn’t expect this,” he said.