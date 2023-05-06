News you can trust since 1873
One big winner at Blackpool's end-of-season awards night as Rangers-linked man scoops three gongs

Jerry Yates was the big winner at Blackpool’s end-of-season awards night.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
The club’s top goalscorer took home a trio of awards after firing in 15 goals in all competitions for the Seasiders.

Unfortunately it all proved in vain as Blackpool were still relegated to League One with a game to spare following last week’s 3-2 defeat to Millwall.

The player of the season awards were announced on Thursday evening, when the club hosted a sponsor’s awards dinner.

Yates was voted the players’ player of the season, while also picking up the awards for top goalscorer and the goal of the season.

The latter was for the 26-year-old’s second strike during Blackpool’s 3-1 home win against Watford in October.

Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery was named the club’s PFA community player of the season.

Yates was the big winner at Blackpool's end-of-season awards nightYates was the big winner at Blackpool's end-of-season awards night
“The club would like to thank all partners and sponsors throughout 2022/23 for their wonderful support”, the Seasiders said in a statement.

Blackpool fans will be hoping Monday’s final game of the season against Norwich City isn’t the final time they see Yates in a tangerine shirt.

The club’s talisman has been the subject of strong transfer speculation over the past few months, with Scottish giants Rangers thought to be interested.

Back in November, journalist Alan Nixon claimed Rangers value Yates at £2m but Blackpool were holding out for £5m. That figure is likely to have dropped given Blackpool’s relegation to League One.

Thankfully Yates remains under contract until summer 2024, with the club also holding an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

