Ollie Casey and Matty Virtue start as Blackpool drop four key players for Barnsley clash

The Seasiders make four changes from the draw at Luton on the weekend, with a number of key players left out.

Matty Virtue is handed a first start of the season following his recent return from long-term injury, as he partners former Barnsley man Kenny Dougall in central midfield.

Elsewhere, Oliver Casey is also handed a rare start, only his fourth of the season and his second in the league.

That sees Richard Keogh drop out of the squad, probably rested as Blackpool face three games in the space of a week.

Owen Dale is brought back in to start on the right, while Charlie Kirk keeps his place on the left. Dale’s return to the side, his first start since February, means CJ Hamilton drops down to the bench.

Shayne Lavery also comes in for Gary Madine, meaning Jake Beesley continues in attack for the third game running.

There is also a surprise return from injury for Kevin Stewart, who is included among the substitutes.

Dan Grimshaw, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey remain sidelined, while Reece James, Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler and Madine were all left out of the squad.

Barnsley have already been relegated to League One, sitting bottom of the table on 30 points having only won six games all season.

TEAMS

Barnsley: Walton, Kitching, Moon, Christie-Davies, Vita, Wolfe, Brittain, Andersen, Styles, Woodrow, Morris

Subs: Jinadu, Palmer, Oduor, Hondermarck, Adeboyejo, Marsh, Ariely

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Casey, Husband, Dougall, Virtue, Dale, Kirk, Lavery, Beesley

Subs: Moore, Thorniley, Garbutt, Robson, Stewart, Hamilton, Yates