Barnsley v Blackpool: Live updates from Oakwell

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...
Barnsley v Blackpool - live updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:04
- LIVE: Barnsley 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders face relegated sides in their final three games of the season
- Neil Critchley’s looking to leapfrog PNE in the table
16 - Over
Remy Vita blazes over for Barnsley after being left in space at the back post.
Blackpool opened up too easily there.
10 - Saved
Marvin Ekpiteta again wins his header from the corner, but the keeper just about deals with it.
9 - Corner
Marvin Ekpiteta's header back towards goal from Charlie Kirk's free-kick is headed behind for a Blackpool corner.
9 - Yellow
Barnsley’s Mads Anderson goes into the book for a foul on Shayne Lavery as the striker nips the ball ahead of him.
7 - Let off
A stray pass out from Chris Maxwell is pounced upon by Barnsley, but thankfully the Seasiders get away with it.
2 - Almost
Shayne Lavery does well to surge into the Barnsley box. He attempts to pull the ball back put it hits a Barnsley defender, ricochets back off him and bounces out for a goal kick.
1 - Sparse
The Barnsley fans appear to have completely sacked off tonight’s game.
There’s empty seats galore here at Oakwell.
KICK OFF
Barnsley get tonight’s game underway.
Up the mighty Pool!!
The teams are out
Analysis
Plenty of eyebrows will be raised as Blackpool make four changes from the draw at Luton on the weekend.
Matty Virtue is handed a first start of the season following his recent return from long-term injury, as he partneres former Barnsley man Kenny Dougall in central midfield.
Elsewhere, Oliver Casey is also handed a rare start, only his fourth of the season and his second in the league.
That sees Richard Keogh drop out of the squad, probably rested as Blackpool face three games in the space of a week.
Owen Dale is brought back in to start on the right, while Charlie Kirk keeps his place on the left. Dale’s return to the side, his first start since February, means CJ Hamilton drops down to the bench.
Shayne Lavery also comes in for Gary Madine, meaning Jake Beesley continues in attack for the third game running.
There is also a surprise return from injury for Kevin Stewart, who is included among the substitutes.
Dan Grimshaw, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey remain sidelined, while Reece James, Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler and Madine were all left out of the squad.