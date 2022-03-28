Nottingham Forest sell out ticket allocation for trip to Blackpool - here's how many they will bring

Steve Cooper’s side are up next for the Seasiders on their return from the international break.

Forest, who sit ninth in the league table, six points ahead of Neil Critchley’s side, travel to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, April 2.

It’s the first fixture in a hectic month for the Seasiders, as they play eight games before rounding off the 46-game season away to Peterborough United at the start of May.

Forest received an initial allocation of 2,133 tickets for the game, but the East Midlands outfit later announced another 1,100 had been sent out.

All 3,233 tickets have now been sold.

It means Forest fans will take up part of the north side of the East Stand, which is usually left empty.

Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are two other clubs to use the overspill area in the away section.

No side has been given the entirety of the East Stand this season.

To have any chance of launching a late charge for the play-offs, the Seasiders will realistically need to beat Forest before their back-to-back Lancashire derbies against Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackpool have now sold out their allocation for the upcoming trip to Deepdale, while tickets for Blackburn Rovers are now on sale.

The Seasiders have been handed an initial allocation of 1,489 tickets, with an additional 2,200 tickets to be released once that first batch is sold.

This gives Blackpool an overall allocation of 3,689.