Nottingham Forest receive an extra batch of tickets for their trip to Blackpool
Nottingham Forest have announced they’ve received an extra 1,100 tickets for their trip to Blackpool a week on Saturday.
Steve Cooper’s side are up next for the Seasiders on their return from the international break.
Forest, who sit ninth in the league table, six points ahead of Neil Critchley’s side, travel to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, April 2.
It’s the first fixture in a hectic month for the Seasiders, as they play eight games before rounding off the 46-game season away to Peterborough United at the start of May.
Forest received an initial allocation of 2,133 tickets for the game, but the East Midlands outfit have since announced another 1,100 have been sent out.
That takes their overall and final ticket allocation to 3,233.
It means Forest fans will take up part of the north side of the East Stand, which is usually left empty.
Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are two other clubs to use the overspill area in the away section.
To have any chance of launching a late charge for the play-offs, the Seasiders will realistically need to beat Forest before their back-to-back Lancashire derbies against Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.
With nine games to go, Critchley’s men are nine points adrift of the top six.
Forest have games in hand and will be hoping to force themselves into top-six contention themselves following their recent good run in the FA Cup.
Cooper’s side took Premier League title contenders Liverpool all the way to the wire in their quarter-final clash, before losing 1-0 to a late goal.