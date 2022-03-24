Nottingham Forest receive an extra batch of tickets for their trip to Blackpool

Steve Cooper’s side are up next for the Seasiders on their return from the international break.

Forest, who sit ninth in the league table, six points ahead of Neil Critchley’s side, travel to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, April 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the first fixture in a hectic month for the Seasiders, as they play eight games before rounding off the 46-game season away to Peterborough United at the start of May.

Forest received an initial allocation of 2,133 tickets for the game, but the East Midlands outfit have since announced another 1,100 have been sent out.

That takes their overall and final ticket allocation to 3,233.

It means Forest fans will take up part of the north side of the East Stand, which is usually left empty.

Away supporters are usually given just the 'south' side of the East Stand at Bloomfield Road

Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are two other clubs to use the overspill area in the away section.

To have any chance of launching a late charge for the play-offs, the Seasiders will realistically need to beat Forest before their back-to-back Lancashire derbies against Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.

With nine games to go, Critchley’s men are nine points adrift of the top six.

Forest have games in hand and will be hoping to force themselves into top-six contention themselves following their recent good run in the FA Cup.