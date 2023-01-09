Nottingham Forest boss defends controversial decision to fly to Blackpool for FA Cup tie
Steve Cooper has defended Nottingham Forest’s decision to fly their squad to and from Blackpool for their FA Cup third round tie.
Michael Appleton’s men dumped their Premier League opponents out of the competitions with a 4-1 win, setting up a trip to Southampton in the next round.
Forest, somewhat controversially, opted to fly to Blackpool Airport, a journey that took them just over 20 minutes.
Travelling the 135 miles from the City Ground would have taken them around two-and-a-half hours.
"I think it is pretty normal," Cooper told the BBC.
"Whether it is right or wrong, I think it is pretty normal for a team, in the Premier League particularly, and for a lot of Championship teams, to fly distances like that.
"It's probably not just a question for Nottingham Forest. It is probably a question for the whole of the Premier League.
"We are no outliers here. In fact, because of where we are situated in the country, we probably fly less than most."
Flights produce greenhouse gases - mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) - from burning fuel that contribute to global warming.
Ironically, Forest recently extended an agreement with energy company E.on to "raise awareness of the climate crisis" and "seek to play their part in a greener and more sustainable energy future".
They also agreed a charity shirt sponsorship deal with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, last month.
The Fly Green Alliance, which specialises in sustainable mobility and sports, says there is "never a need to fly domestically in a small country".