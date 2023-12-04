Northampton boss clearly wasn't happy with what he heard from the Blackpool camp in the aftermath of his side's win at Bloomfield Road last week

Jon Brady celebrates Northampton's win at Blackpool last week

Jon Brady has had a dig at Blackpool following Northampton’s home defeat at the hands of Portsmouth on Saturday.

The Cobblers lost 3-0 on their home patch to the newly-established League One leaders - just days after surprising the Seasiders 2-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady said Neil Critchley & Co used fatigue as an excuse for that midweek result, having just returned home from their 4-0 thumping of Pompey at Fratton Park.

Yet the Northampton boss said he wouldn’t go down that route - instead insisting that his team simply didn’t do the basics right against John Mousinho's side on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Brady said: ‘Blackpool made that excuse after playing us in the week and I don't want to use it as an excuse for us. If we did the basics better and weren't so naive in key moments, it might have been different.

‘I don't want to blame fatigue or anything because I felt we could have given them a better game. They are top for a reason and that's because they constantly and consistently do the basics right.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sixfields loss ended Northampton’s two-match winning run and leaves them 13th in the League One table - seven points lesser off than the eighth-placed Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool haven’t had the chance to put their defeat to the Cobblers to bed yet after their second-round FA Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers was postponed on Friday night as the FA conduct an investigation into the New Lawn side.