'Nonsense', 'freakish': Michael Appleton addresses Blackpool's defending from corners before the World Cup break

The Seasiders resume their Championship campaign on Saturday when they host Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.

Michael Appleton’s side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing four games on the trot before the month-long World Cup break.

During that run, Pool conceded some “nonsense” and “freakish” goals from corners according to their head coach, who knows his side will have to be much more robust defensively on their return.

A prime example came in the disappointing 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic in their final game before the break.

The Latics’ equalising goal came direct from a corner with James McClean’s delivery somehow evading everyone to settle in the far corner.

It wouldn’t have been so bad had it been the first time the Seasiders had conceded via that route, but both Hull City and West Brom enjoyed success from delivering dangerous balls into the Blackpool box.

“We’ve conceded too many and they’re nonsense ones. It’s not as if we’re getting out-jumped, out-leaped or outmuscled,” Appleton said.

“I can think of three or four almost freakish goals, like the West Brom one, Hull when it looked like the ball was out of play before it gets flicked on at the near post and then again this one against Wigan.

“Like I say, it’s not like players are getting outmuscled or losing their man, goals like the ones we conceded against Wigan probably just sum up what it’s about.”

The big frustration for Appleton will be that Blackpool initially started the season looking quite strong and confident dealing with balls into their box.

But Pool fell apart defensively before the break, shipping in far too many goals which coincided with their worrying run.

Hull are the only side in the second tier to have conceded more goals than Blackpool this season with 39, six more than Appleton’s side.

Sixteen of the 33 goals Blackpool have conceded have come in their last eight games, when they’ve let in an average of two goals per game.

