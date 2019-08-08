No timeframe given for the return of Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard

Simon Grayson has refused to put a timeframe on the return of Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard, saying it's not the sort of injury you can rush back from.

The 32-year-old underwent surgery after rupturing his Achilles in the 3-0 defeat at Burton Albion in March.

He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of last season but has made good progress over the summer.

The shot stopper is unlikely to feature for the next six to eight weeks at least, but Grayson says there's no need to rush him back.

“He’s progressing well but he had a real bad injury, so it’s the sort of injury you don’t rush back from," the Pool boss said.

“We’ve got two very capable goalkeepers here in Jak Alnwick and Christoffer Mafoumbi but Mark is working hard to get back, whenever that might be.”