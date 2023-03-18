No surprises as Mick McCarthy names his Blackpool side for Coventry City clash
Mick McCarthy has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side for today’s clash against Coventry City.
The Seasiders will be looking to make it two wins from two after recording a remarkable 6-1 thrashing of QPR on Tuesday night.
McCarthy has kept faith with the same starting XI, while the bench is also unchanged.
It means Luke Garbutt and Jordan Gabriel are left out again after they didn’t make the 18-man squad in midweek.
McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette after the game this was purely down to team selection and not a result of any knocks.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all miss out through injury.
As for Coventry, they make just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Wigan in midweek – as Tyler Walker replaces Matty Godden in attack.
Mark Robins’ side, who are still in with a shout of reaching the Championship play-offs, are unbeaten in their last eight outings.
TEAMS
Blackpool: Maxwell, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Lyons, Hamilton, Connolly, Fiorini, Patino, Rogers, Yates
Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Dougall, Carey, Anderson, Bowler, Poveda
Coventry: Wilson, Dabo, McFadzean, McNally, Doyle, Bidwell, Sheaf, Eccles, Hamer, Walker, Gyokeres
Subs: Moore, Panzo, Norton-Cuffy, Maguire, Howley, Wilson-Esbrand, Godden
Referee: Geoff Eltringham