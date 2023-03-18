News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
3 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
3 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
4 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
5 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

No surprises as Mick McCarthy names his Blackpool side for Coventry City clash

Mick McCarthy has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side for today’s clash against Coventry City.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy sets target in bid to stave off relegation

The Seasiders will be looking to make it two wins from two after recording a remarkable 6-1 thrashing of QPR on Tuesday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCarthy has kept faith with the same starting XI, while the bench is also unchanged.

Most Popular

It means Luke Garbutt and Jordan Gabriel are left out again after they didn’t make the 18-man squad in midweek.

McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette after the game this was purely down to team selection and not a result of any knocks.

Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all miss out through injury.

Hide Ad

As for Coventry, they make just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Wigan in midweek – as Tyler Walker replaces Matty Godden in attack.

McCarthy has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side
McCarthy has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side
McCarthy has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side

Mark Robins’ side, who are still in with a shout of reaching the Championship play-offs, are unbeaten in their last eight outings.

Hide Ad

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Lyons, Hamilton, Connolly, Fiorini, Patino, Rogers, Yates

Hide Ad

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Dougall, Carey, Anderson, Bowler, Poveda

Coventry: Wilson, Dabo, McFadzean, McNally, Doyle, Bidwell, Sheaf, Eccles, Hamer, Walker, Gyokeres

Hide Ad

Subs: Moore, Panzo, Norton-Cuffy, Maguire, Howley, Wilson-Esbrand, Godden

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Mick McCarthyCoventry CityBlackpoolLuke GarbuttQPRLiam Bridcutt