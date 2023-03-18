No surprises as Mick McCarthy names his Blackpool side for Coventry City clash

The Seasiders will be looking to make it two wins from two after recording a remarkable 6-1 thrashing of QPR on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy has kept faith with the same starting XI, while the bench is also unchanged.

It means Luke Garbutt and Jordan Gabriel are left out again after they didn’t make the 18-man squad in midweek.

McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette after the game this was purely down to team selection and not a result of any knocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all miss out through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Coventry, they make just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Wigan in midweek – as Tyler Walker replaces Matty Godden in attack.

McCarthy has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side

Mark Robins’ side, who are still in with a shout of reaching the Championship play-offs, are unbeaten in their last eight outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Lyons, Hamilton, Connolly, Fiorini, Patino, Rogers, Yates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Dougall, Carey, Anderson, Bowler, Poveda

Coventry: Wilson, Dabo, McFadzean, McNally, Doyle, Bidwell, Sheaf, Eccles, Hamer, Walker, Gyokeres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Moore, Panzo, Norton-Cuffy, Maguire, Howley, Wilson-Esbrand, Godden