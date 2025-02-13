Former Blackpool midfielder Richie Wellens reportedly under consideration for the manager's job at Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire outfit are on the search for a new manager after John Eustace made the decision to leave Ewood Park and return to Derby County. It was an interesting choice from the 45-year-old who has gone from challenging for a top six spot in the Championship to trying to stop the Rams from being relegated.

Eustace has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Pride Park with Blackburn receiving some compensation. With a big decision awaiting them, they must make the right appointment if they are to continue making a push for the playoffs.

It’s since emerged that current Leyton Orient manager Wellens is among the list of candidates being considered for the Blackburn job, according to an exclusive report from Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

Blackburn’s managerial choices

David Lowe has been placed in caretaker charge at Blackburn while they find a replacement for Eustace. He oversaw a 2-0 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns on Wednesday that has put them up to fifth.

Former England caretaker boss Lee Carsley is the current favourite for the job among the bookies with Wellens second. Gary O’Neil who was relieved of his duties at Wolves in December is third whilst Aitor Karanka and Rob Edwards are also in the top five.

Alan Nixon in a report earlier this week said that O’Neil and Karanka along with former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal and West Brom target Raphael Wicky are among the contenders for the job.

Richie Wellens at Blackpool and his playing career

It was at Bloomfield Road that Wellens really got his playing career underway. He started at Manchester United but made just one senior appearance during his time at Old Trafford.

Wellens quickly emerged as a fan favourite during his time at the club. He helped them win promotion via the play-offs in 2001, and also won two EFL Trophies which came in 2002 and 2004. During the five years he spent at Blackpool, he made 175 appearances for the Seasiders.

He left for Oldham Athletic in 2005 in a deal which saw Scott Vernon head in the other direction, lasting two seasons at Boundary Park where he was twice named in the Team of the Year. Doncaster Rovers signed him in 2007 and helped them reach the Championship, before moving on to Leicester City in a deal worth £1.2m.

During his time at the King Power, he helped them reach the Championship play-offs. He later returned to Doncaster before turning out for Shrewsbury Town, Salford City, and Macclesfield Town.

Since retiring in 2017, Wellens has been a manager. Oldham Athletic afforded him an opportunity but they were relegated from League One in June. A couple of months later he took charge of Swindon Town and would guide them to a 13th-placed finish before winning the League Two title.

Wellens won the EFL Trophy with Salford City and he also returned to Doncaster Rovers but he left them after just a few months. Since May 2022 he's been with Orient and they won a promotion in April 2023, they finished 11th last season and right now they are seventh.