Newcastle United fan Gary Madine brought into Blackpool side for Sunderland clash
Gary Madine has been brought into the Blackpool side as one of three changes for tonight’s clash against Sunderland.
The striker, a Newcastle United fan, is joined by Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery in being drafted into the side.
Connolly replaces Jordan Gabriel, who misses out after appearing to pick up a knock.
Lavery and Madine replace Ian Poveda and Theo Corbeanu respectively as Michael Appleton names three strikers in his starting XI.
Gabriel is joined on the sidelines by Rhys Williams (shin), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad), and Jake Beesley (fractured foot).
The Seasiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing their last three games on the spin.
They face a Sunderland side who sit eighth in the Championship table, but are without a recognised striker with former Seasider Ellis Simms and top scorer Ross Stewart both out injured.
TEAMS
Sunderland: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Roberts, Clarke, Amad, Embleton, Pritchard
Subs: Bass, Dajaku, Wright, Bennette, Ba, Neil, Michut
Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Patino, Dougall, Wright, Lavery, Yates, Madine
Subs: Grimshaw, Garbutt, Bridcutt, Carey, Hamilton, Corbeanu, Poveda
Referee: Jeremy Simpson