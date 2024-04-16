Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Footballer Insider report that the Imps are interested in a potential deal for the 25-year-old- just weeks after Alan Nixon made similar claims via his Patreon.

Lawrence-Gabriel made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, following an initial loan stint with the Fylde Coast club from Nottingham Forest, and has made a total of 103 outings for the Seasiders, scoring on four occasions. He missed the start of the current due to injury, but since making his return to action has has made 26 appearances in all competitions.

At the start of April, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley responded to the previous reports linking the right-sided player with a move to the LNER Stadium, stating: “Part of recruitment is the retention of your best players, not just those you bring in from the outside. If we want to move forward and keep building, then keeping our best players is paramount.

"I’m not aware of that link (for Lawrence-Gabriel). It’s not quite the end of the campaign when silly season starts with links all over the place, but I’m sure they will start to appear in the next few weeks- some will be true and some won’t be. We just have to concentrate on us, the players we have here, and the players we will look to recruit in the summer.”

Lawrence-Gabriel, who was part of the last Seasiders squad to get promoted to the Championship, has previously shared his love for Blackpool.

Back in January, he told the Gazette: "It’s a great place, there’s a lot of lovely people. It’s a proper loving club, and it’s a loving part of the country. Everyone is there supporting each other, and everyone cares. Everyone wants the same things as the players and the staff- we want to win games.

“After my loan spell the main thing for me was to be playing in games. I enjoyed my time off after Wembley, and went back to Forest not knowing what was going to happen. I started the season there playing games, so at that moment of time I thought there was no chance of me leaving, but then all of a sudden I got a call at six in the morning saying I had been sold to Blackpool.